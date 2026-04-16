The role of temp work in this economy

Plus: Kai visits tech hubs in Vietnam, a hog farmer talks foreign policy, and Europe faces a jet fuel shortage.
When times are uncertain, businesses often turn to temp workers to test the waters before hiring full-time employees.
While contract gigs can bring job seekers some much needed income and serve as a bridge to the next opportunity, these days, nothing is a guarantee.
“The only thing certain is uncertainty,” said Brian Duncan, an Illinois hog and soybean farmer.
The head of the International Energy Agency warned that if the Strait of Hormuz doesn't reopen soon, the availability of jet fuel will continue affecting airlines and summer travel.
As the populations of the U.S. and other wealthy countries get older, companies are looking in places like Vietnam for younger workers.