Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Apr 13, 2026

How's that grocery bill looking?

Grocery price inflation slowed year-over-year in March. Plus: Bank earnings, fuel efficiency, and California’s Little Saigon.

Download
How's that grocery bill looking?
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team

How's that grocery bill looking?