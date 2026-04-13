How's that grocery bill looking?

Grocery price inflation slowed year-over-year in March. Plus: Bank earnings, fuel efficiency, and California’s Little Saigon.
As with many major geopolitical events, the war in Iran could be a headwind or a tailwind for different parts of banks’ businesses.
Overall grocery inflation slowed to 1.9% year-over-year, but the picture is uneven. While egg prices are down nearly 45%, tariffs and supply chain pressures are pushing some produce prices higher.
Federal regulations have raised fuel efficiency over the decades, even though the Trump administration and Congress have recently rolled those rules back.
In this community, Vietnamese Americans are forging new ties between the United States and Vietnam.