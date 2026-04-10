Navigating long-term unemployment

Why some unemployed Americans can’t find a new gig. Plus: Small business pricing, cost of shelter inflation, and the trash import industry.
Asking rents dropped more than 1.5% in February, and apartment supply is growing in some major metros. But shelter costs, which make up about a third of the CPI, are still showing a 3% annual increase.
Ashley Morken owns Unglued, a gift and DIY shop in Fargo, North Dakota. She gives a dispatch on how she's dealing with inflation in ordering inventory and setting prices.
Long-term unemployment is defined as six months or more without work. The number of Americans in that group is up more than 300,000 over the past year, even as the overall jobless rate holds at 4.3%.
Your trash might be worthless to you, but it’s a multibillion-dollar industry. Some states actually make money on trash, which might be keeping them from finding alternatives.