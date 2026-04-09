February inflation data shows more of the same

But March reports may reflect the economic effects of war in the Middle East. Plus: Mortgage rates, GDP revision, and a plastic shortage.
Kai talks to economist Kathryn Ann Edwards about today’s GDP revision, PCE, and what that data might signal about where the economy is headed.
Plastic prices are rising as war in the Middle East constrains supply chains and global petrochemical markets.
Prices rose, and consumers managed to keep up. It’s been the status quo for a while now.
When mortgage rates dipped to 6%, experts anticipated a big year for homebuyers who had been sitting on the sidelines. But then came the war in Iran, which drove rates back up.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with the CEO of Radiant Nuclear about trying to make portable microreactors for data centers, military bases, and more.