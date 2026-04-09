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Apr 9, 2026

February inflation data shows more of the same

But March reports may reflect the economic effects of war in the Middle East. Plus: Mortgage rates, GDP revision, and a plastic shortage.

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February inflation data shows more of the same
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February inflation data shows more of the same