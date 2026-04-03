Gas vs. gas

The war in the Middle East hasn’t driven up U.S. natural gas prices. Plus: Wage growth, country stores, and a round up of the week’s economic headlines.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Heather Long from the Navy Federal Credit Union, and Jordyn Holman from the New York Times about the March jobs report and the increase in retail sales.
The danger is that inflation will overtake wage growth, which would mean Americans overall would have less money for discretionary spending.
The U.S. is the world's largest producer of both oil and natural gas, but only one of those commodities is hitting American consumers. The reason comes down to infrastructure.
That's not usually how the prices compare. Analyst Tom Kloza breaks down what's going on.
New Hampshire’s country stores were once community mainstays that might have been the only place for miles to buy basic necessities and chat with neighbors. Now they’re adapting to survive.