When will oil markets recover?

Even if the war in the Middle East ends in April, it could be months until the global oil market is back to normal.
Analysts say the global oil market faces months of disruption from damaged infrastructure, a slow reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and drawn-down reserves.
According to a new Dallas Fed survey, half of oil executives in Texas and the surrounding states say they’re not planning to build any more wells.
With more than 50 trade policy changes over the past 12 months, keeping the score on tariffs was no easy task — even for economists.
As federal spending on water infrastructure in the Colorado River basin dips under Trump, big companies like Procter & Gamble and Google are now making relatively small, targeted investments to fund that gap.
Rising costs for labor, ingredients and space is making it harder for one-off businesses to survive.
Wesley Rule of Knoxville Fine Violins in Knoxville, Tennessee, reflects on what a year of on-and-off tariffs have meant for business.