Happy Liberation-Day-tariff-palooza-versary

Also in this episode: Direct to consumer darlings of the late-2010s struggle to keep up, and February saw a smidge of retail sales growth.
Since Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff blitz, other countries have turned to each other to adapt.
We hear from a chocolate maker, a skate shop owner, and a steel tubing supplier about what tariffs have meant for them over the past 12 months.
The sustainable shoe company was once valued at $4 billion. But now Allbirds is being sold to the brand management firm American Exchange Group for just $39 million.
Uncertain tariff policy has been “very paralyzing” to some companies over the last year, says UChicago economist Matt Notowidigdo.
Retail sales rose 0.6% last month. But the data predates the war in Iran, and experts say the real test for consumer spending is still coming.