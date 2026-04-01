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Apr 1, 2026

Happy Liberation-Day-tariff-palooza-versary

Also in this episode: Direct to consumer darlings of the late-2010s struggle to keep up, and February saw a smidge of retail sales growth.

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Happy Liberation-Day-tariff-palooza-versary
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