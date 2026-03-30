Triple-digit trouble

A barrel of crude oil now costs over $100. Plus: Free market utilities, bond market balance, and small bank crunch.
Oil prices go up faster than they come down, especially since the war has damaged oil infrastructure in the Middle East.
The Treasury bond market is unstable at the moment, telling a story of investors on the edge.
Some sectors are more exposed than others as the war drives up energy costs and squeezes consumer spending.
While overall job numbers have stayed pretty flat in the past year, private payroll processor ADP reported a substantial uptick in job creation by small businesses in February.
The competition to pay depositors higher rates has been hot for several years, leaving many smaller lenders feeling pressured to raise deposits.
About a dozen states have “restructured” or “deregulated” utility systems, but results have been mixed, say consumer advocates.