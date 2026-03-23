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Mar 23, 2026

A shock to the oil system

The war in Iran has cost the global oil supply roughly 15 million barrels a day so far, and experts worry its effects will last a while. Plus: LNG and data centers, Walmart’s electronic price labels, and a former steel town looks to pivot.

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A shock to the oil system
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