A shock to the oil system

The war in Iran has cost the global oil supply roughly 15 million barrels a day so far, and experts worry its effects will last a while. Plus: LNG and data centers, Walmart’s electronic price labels, and a former steel town looks to pivot.
The war in Iran has cost the global oil supply roughly 15 million barrels a day, or 15%, so far. A shock that poses a “major, major threat” to the global economy, said Fatih Birol, the head of the the International Energy Agency.
Beaver County’s population has been declining since the steel mill there closed 40 years ago. The shift to plastic manufacturing isn’t panning out, so some residents are investing in a different kind of economic model.