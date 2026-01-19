U.S.-EU relationship status: It's complicated

Will the EU use a “bazooka” option in response to new U.S. tariffs? Plus: housing supply, ghost jobs, and Gen Alpha allowance.
President Trump announced new tariffs on European nations if they stand in the way of the U.S. acquiring Greenland. The EU could hit back relatively quickly.
Trump has proposed several ideas lately, but none really address the big issue: There just isn't enough housing.
Why do we use words like “natural” in economics? Or what about the word “utility”? The answer can be traced all the way back to the 18th century.
Parents are turning to a suite of allowance tools in an effort to teach kids financial literacy.