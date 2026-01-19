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Jan 19, 2026

U.S.-EU relationship status: It's complicated

Will the EU use a “bazooka” option in response to new U.S. tariffs? Plus: housing supply, ghost jobs, and Gen Alpha allowance.

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U.S.-EU relationship status: It's complicated
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

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