Trump's latest plan to lower mortgage rates

If government-backed mortgage companies buy up mortgage-backed securities, rates might come down a smidge. Plus: Prenups, venture capital, carbon credits, and stablecoin interest.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal explains why so many investors are buying metals right now, and what it can tell us about where the global economy is heading.
Banks can offer interest on deposits, but cryptocurrency firms are asking whether they can offer something similar to people who hold stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency.
While President Trump’s recent order could persuade lenders to issue more mortgages at lower interest rates, the effects could be small and short-lived.
Jennifer Wilson, staff writer at The New Yorker, talks about why young people are embracing prenups regardless of the assets they have.
Some $340 billion was invested by venture capital funds in 2025, according to Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association.
As Georgia’s forestry sector struggles to sell wood for timber or paper products, carbon credits could be an alternative.