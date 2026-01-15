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Jan 15, 2026

Trump's latest plan to lower mortgage rates

If government-backed mortgage companies buy up mortgage-backed securities, rates might come down a smidge. Plus: Prenups, venture capital, carbon credits, and stablecoin interest.

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Trump's latest plan to lower mortgage rates
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