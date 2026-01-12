The Fed under attack

What Trump’s attempt to wrestle control of the Fed could mean for bank regulation, mortgage rates, and the overall health of the U.S. economy.
Kai opens the show with a perspective on what this moment means for the Fed, pulling from his interviews with Jerome Powell and Jerome's love of The Grateful Dead.
Wendy Edelberg at the Brookings Institution tells Kai why bond markets haven't reacted to the Department of Justice investigating the Fed Chair.
The Fed doesn’t just set interest rates. It needs to be able regulate banks independently too, to make sure the financial system keeps running in good and bad economic times.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Alan Blinder, former Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, about what the investigation might mean for the future of the Fed and monetary policy.
Just because the president wants lower interest rates doesn’t necessarily mean it would be good for the economy — or mortgages — right now.
Here’s how small businesses are looking at the two prongs of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate — keeping prices stable and employment steady — after news of the DOJ probe.