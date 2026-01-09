The weak spot in this job market

Why the long-term unemployed rate is climbing. Plus: AI agriculture, hurricane recovery, and tempered growth expectations.
"Marketplace" host Amy Scott is joined by Catherine Rampell at MSNOW and The Bulwark and Heather Long at Navy Federal Credit Union to discuss the December jobs report, consumer sentiment numbers, and look back at the labor market of 2025.
The percentage of Americans out of work for 27 weeks or longer hit 26% in December. It's more evidence of a low-hire, low-fire economy — and that AI is starting to replace certain jobs.
Owner Jessie Dean says sales have been strong this year — even without a new manufacturing and retail space.
A cloudy outlook for consumer demand is causing many business owners to limit their growth plans out of caution. But keeping growth in check can have upsides.