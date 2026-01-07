Labor market anxieties grow

Plus: An update on rebuilding after the Eaton fire, an advancement in semiconductor tech, and a strong year for auto sales.
Private sector employers added 41,000 jobs in December, according to payroll processor ADP.
A new working paper finds that the actual average tariff rate is about half of what the Trump administration has announced — with big implications for U.S. businesses and consumers.
Shelene Hearring, owner of Two Dragons Martial Arts in Altadena, California, talks about her plan to rebuild her building.
Nearly a third of the power that AI data centers use goes to keeping the computing equipment cool.
Sales were buoyed by expectations that prices would rise even more soon, tarrif concerns, and now-ended electric vehicle tax credits.