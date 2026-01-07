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Jan 7, 2026

Labor market anxieties grow

Plus: An update on rebuilding after the Eaton fire, an advancement in semiconductor tech, and a strong year for auto sales.

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Labor market anxieties grow
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

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