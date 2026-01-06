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Jan 6, 2026

Corporations expected to take on record debt in 2026

Plus: Rebuilding after the LA fires, rising brisket prices, and Costco wine snobs.

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Corporations expected to take on record debt in 2026
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

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