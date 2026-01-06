Corporations expected to take on record debt in 2026

Plus: Rebuilding after the LA fires, rising brisket prices, and Costco wine snobs.
Corporate bond issuance is a gauge that tells us how the broader economy is doing.
Almost a year after the Eaton fire destroyed his business, Jimmy Orlandini of Altadena Hardware is still looking for a temporary location to move into before his building can be rebuilt.
Just two briskets come on each cow and while cattle herd sizes are small, demand for brisket is high.
Lower demand has winemakers turning to Costco to get their bottles in front of customers — at a discount.