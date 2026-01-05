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Jan 5, 2026

Markets shrug off U.S. capture of Maduro

Plus: How intervention in Venezuela could affect the U.S. economy, it’s been a year since the Los Angeles fires, and economists eye upcoming jobs data.

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Markets shrug off U.S. capture of Maduro
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Markets shrug off U.S. capture of Maduro