Markets shrug off U.S. capture of Maduro

Plus: How intervention in Venezuela could affect the U.S. economy, it’s been a year since the Los Angeles fires, and economists eye upcoming jobs data.
Disruptive geopolitical events, like the arrest of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro by the U.S., often see investors jump into bonds or sell off a bunch of stocks temporarily. Neither of those happened.
“If you're a U.S. energy company looking at investment in Venezuela, you're not looking at this for, you know, a six-month return. You're looking at decadal investments.” said Landon Derentz at the Atlantic Council.
Economists and analysts are looking to new data from late 2025 to help them understand where the economy might be headed in 2026.
One question hanging in the air right now: How might the U.S. attack on Venezuela affect the value of the dollar?
Joey Galloway, a commercial property owner in Altadena, California, discusses two buildings: one that was able to reopen, and the other that’s yet to be rebuilt.