States tighten SNAP rules in 2026

It’ll have ramifications for benefits recipients and retailers alike. Plus: Huge driverless trucks and a deportation deal.
"Marketplace" host Kimberly Adams looks at the trade policy and monetary policy outlook for 2026 with Catherine Rampell at MSNOW and Ana Swanson at the New York Times.
By the end of the year, 18 states will limit the purchase of "non-nutritious" food and drinks. What that means is up to the states.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration and the Ghanaian government signed a deportation pact allowing the West African country to receive U.S. deportees. It could change Ghana’s economy.
Mesabi Metallics, an iron ore mine under construction in northern Minnesota, has purchased the largest trucks ever used in the state’s mining industry that are also designed to be operated autonomously.