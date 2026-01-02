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Jan 2, 2026

States tighten SNAP rules in 2026

It’ll have ramifications for benefits recipients and retailers alike. Plus: Huge driverless trucks and a deportation deal.

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States tighten SNAP rules in 2026
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

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