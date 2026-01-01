The year in charitable giving

Plus: Deportation fears, public utilities, airport lounges, and customs logistics.
On Giving Tuesday, one of the biggest fundraising days of the year, more than 38 million people gave a record $4 billion to charities.
Communities across the U.S. are fighting to buy back investor-owned utilities.
Many immigrant families are in lockdown or not working due to ICE enforcement, causing economic pressure that mirrors the pandemic.
Airport lounges seem to be opening up everywhere, but according to historian Kevin James, they were historically much more exclusive.