Good news for prospective homebuyers

Home price growth is slowing. Plus: contactless payment, GED classes, and buy now, pay later.
Home prices rose just 1.4% in the 12 months through October, the weakest performance since mid-2023, according to the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.
Young people’s relationship to cash is changing—and some Gen Zers don’t even carry wallets anymore.
The Plazas Comunitarias program offers school opportunities for Spanish-speaking adults.
The question is, will the good news continue?
With the growth of services like buy now, pay later, it’s getting harder to keep up with how consumers are doing.