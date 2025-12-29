A glimmer of hope for the housing market

The housing market is on the up and up. Plus: U.S. oil production, minimum wage increases, and AI travel influencers.
Home-price inflation is moderating, and mortgage rates are likely to fall farther.
Trend lines indicate both are headed downard.
Beth Benike’s business, Busy Baby, was set to have its best year ever in 2025 — until tariffs hit
By this time next year, more states will have a minimum wage of at least $15 an hour than those where workers receive the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
Tourism boards and travel companies like Qatar Airways are creating AI influencers to promote their businesses.