Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Dec 29, 2025

A glimmer of hope for the housing market

The housing market is on the up and up. Plus: U.S. oil production, minimum wage increases, and AI travel influencers.

Download
A glimmer of hope for the housing market
Thomas Northcut/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team