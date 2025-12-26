'Tis the season of holiday bonuses ... for some

Fewer than 1% of job listings in 2025 advertised an end-of-year bonus, one study showed. Plus: Play-Doh and anime.
"Marketplace" host Kimberly Adams talks to Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post and Courtenay Brown at Axios about the most important economic themes of the year.
In 2021, about 44% of workers received a holiday or annual bonus, according to payroll processor ADP. Since then, that number has been falling as bonuses become less common.
Tim Walsh, toy designer with The Playmakers and author of “Timeless Toys,” talks about the origins of Play-Doh.
“I think the anime business is absolutely on a roll right now,” said Doug Montgomery, CEO of Global Connects Media. “Nothing's gonna stop it in the near future.”