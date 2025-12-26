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Dec 26, 2025

'Tis the season of holiday bonuses ... for some

Fewer than 1% of job listings in 2025 advertised an end-of-year bonus, one study showed. Plus: Play-Doh and anime.

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'Tis the season of holiday bonuses ... for some
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'Tis the season of holiday bonuses ... for some