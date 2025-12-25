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Dec 25, 2025

The weather outside is frightful (so's the heating bill)

Home heating costs are expected to jump more than 9% this winter. Plus: Slinkys, widgets, “football,” and AI training.

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The weather outside is frightful (so's the heating bill)
Tristan Spinski/The Washington Post via Getty Images

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The Team