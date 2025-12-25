Home heating costs are expected to jump more than 9% this winter. Plus: Slinkys, widgets, “football,” and AI training.
An expensive home cooling season over the summer has many families starting winter in the red.
Now that many AI algorithms have mastered simple tasks, companies are looking to train their models on data directly from engineers, lawyers, scientists, and more.
Widgets are a general stand-in for any produced good. But how do we think about widgets when goods are only a fraction of what we produce?
“What walks down stairs alone or in pairs and makes a slinkety sound? Everyone knows it’s Slinky!”