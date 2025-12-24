The job market won't start fresh in 2026

Despite a bright spot in new unemployment claims, the labor market will likely continue on its current trajectory. Plus: agrivoltaics, recession recipes, AI investment, and Legos.
The drop in unemployment claims is good news, but other indicators show that few jobs have been created over the past few months — a trend likely to continue in 2026.
Investment in artificial intelligence companies and data centers helped boost the U.S. economy’s growth in the third quarter, a sector that has not felt much impact from the president’s tariffs.
Creator Kiki Ruff teaches her viewers to cook on a budget using skills she learned during her time on food stamps. Along the way, she’s racked up over half a million followers.
Daniel Konstanski, author of “The Secret Life of LEGO Bricks,” tells the tale of how a small Danish company developed the world’s most adored building toy.