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Dec 24, 2025

The job market won't start fresh in 2026

Despite a bright spot in new unemployment claims, the labor market will likely continue on its current trajectory. Plus: agrivoltaics, recession recipes, AI investment, and Legos.

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The job market won't start fresh in 2026
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