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Dec 23, 2025

U.S. GDP sees healthy growth

The growth was driven by strong consumer spending and AI infrastructure investment. Plus: homeowners insurance, holiday spending, and ACA insurance alternatives.

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U.S. GDP sees healthy growth
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