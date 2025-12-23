U.S. GDP sees healthy growth

The growth was driven by strong consumer spending and AI infrastructure investment. Plus: homeowners insurance, holiday spending, and ACA insurance alternatives.
U.S. GDP rose 4.3% from July through September, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Options that might seem like alternatives, like fixed indemnities and short-term plans, don’t offer comprehensive medical coverage and aren’t subject to ACA patient protections.
According to new research, climate risks are continuing to drive homeowner’s insurance skyward.
But it’s not clear whether the increase is driven by hope or anxiety.
Some of the best surfing is possible during those icy, windy months before the lakes freeze over. Those willing to face the frost actually help boost beachside communities.