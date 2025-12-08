What's in the long-awaited farmer relief package

Plus: the upcoming Fed meeting, little status symbols, and rising health insurance premiums.
Inflation has been stubbornly hanging around 2.8% for months. That’s above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Meanwhile, key areas of the labor market are showing signs of weakness.
Kathryn Anne Edwards, an economist and co-host of "Optimist Economy," explains why the Federal Reserve won’t just cancel their next interest rate setting meeting.
The aid includes billions in payments to farmers hurt by the trade war.
Republican-led states that declined to expand Medicaid brace for uninsured spike as marketplace subsidies expire.
Elevated interest rates, tariffs, and labor shortages due to President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown have left many would-be buyers on the sidelines.
Labubu dolls and Stanley cups are replacing luxury cars and designer clothes as status symbols, and that says something about the attention economy.