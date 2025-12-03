OpenAI CEO Sam Altman once speculated that we'll soon see the first billion-dollar company run by one person and an army of AI agents.

Journalist Evan Ratliff decided to put the idea to the test in the newest season of his podcast, “Shell Game,” where Ratliff and his team of synthetic co-founders, executives and workers launched their startup, HurumoAI.

His AI agents designed a logo, built a website and eventually released their own agentic AI service.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Ratliff about what he learned from this whole experience.

