How far away are we from humanoid robots doing our chores?

Ken Goldberg, professor of engineering at UC Berkeley and co-founder of the AI robotics company Ambi Robotics, says home chores are that are easy for humans are often hard for robots to master.
Robots are commonplace in factories, and increasingly in warehouses like those run by Amazon. But what about robots to help with household chores — so-called humanoids to load the dishwasher or fold the laundry?
To find out, we checked in with Ken Goldberg, professor of engineering at the Universuty of California, Berkeley, and co-founder of the AI robotics company Ambi Robotics. He spoke to Marketplace’s Nova Safo en route from a robotics conference in China.
“The Robot in Your Kitchen” from Time Magazine
“Why don't we have better robots yet?” from TedTalk