How far away are we from humanoid robots doing our chores?

Robots are commonplace in factories, and increasingly in warehouses like those run by Amazon. But what about robots to help with household chores — so-called humanoids to load the dishwasher or fold the laundry?

To find out, we checked in with Ken Goldberg, professor of engineering at the Universuty of California, Berkeley, and co-founder of the AI robotics company Ambi Robotics. He spoke to Marketplace’s Nova Safo en route from a robotics conference in China.

