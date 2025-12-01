Clipped to Karynn Ikeda’s shirt is one vision of our artificial intelligence-enhanced future: the Limitless Pendant. It’s a sleek 1.25-inch-wide black aluminum circle that records all the audio around her pretty much all the time.

The recordings and their transcriptions are stored in an app on her phone, where AI can summarize and analyze and answer questions about her every interaction.

She opens her phone and reads me some of the reminders the AI automatically generated for her, based on yesterday’s conversations with her husband, Philipp Comans.

“Top priorities, journalist visit today. You and Phil talked about tidying up beforehand,” Ikeda says, laughing. “It quotes me, ‘We should just tidy up a little bit before we go to bed.’”

The AI also suggests taking out the trash and cleaning up the “shoe situation” at the front door.

Comans also has a pendant. The couple doesn’t wear the pendants while working, but turn them on as soon as the work day is over.

Both Ikeda and Comans are software engineers in suburban Sacramento and are just generally really into AI.

While the technology isn’t perfect — it often mistakes Comans and Ikeda for one another, and doesn’t really understand sarcasm — the couple says, for the most part, it’s been helpful to have their conversations recorded.

Even the fights.

“The fact that it records the like, deeply unflattering things that you say right in a moment of weakness, or when you know you're being really defensive, is kind of the stuff you really, actually need to see,” said Ikeda.

The Limitless Pendant is just one of a new generation of always-on AI wearables that have recently hit the market. There’s the similar Amazon-backed Bee, a bracelet that records and transcribes everything you say. And there’s the yet-to-be-seen device OpenAI and iPhone designer Jonny Ive are reportedly collaborating on.

The Limitless Pendant costs around $300. The company says it’s sold tens of thousands, but wouldn’t give Marketplace a more specific number.

There’s no widespread adoption of these always-on AI wearables just yet. But if you work in AI, chances are you’ve probably seen them.