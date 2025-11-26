Artificial intelligence is becoming common in the classroom — and not just for cheating. A bevy of educational tools have incorporated the technology, and schools are increasingly embracing them.

But educators don't always have the information they need to understand how these systems work and whether they're effective. A recent report from the Center for Democracy and Technology suggests a framework for better transparency. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Hannah Quay-de la Valle, who co-authored the report.

“Opening the Book: A Rubric to Support Effective Transparency for EdTech Products that Incorporate AI” from the Center for Democracy and Technology

“A for Effort, Needs Improvement on Execution: Lessons Learned from Failures of AI EdTech Tools” from the Center for Democracy and Technology