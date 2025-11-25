The federal data and tools that "died" this year

In the Trump administration's efforts to shrink and realign the federal government, datasets on climate, health and demographics have disappeared. Some have been scrubbed from public view, others may not be collected anymore.

This data supported apps and interactive tools many researchers relied upon.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Denice Ross, senior advisor with the Federation of American Scientists and former chief data scientist for the U.S., who recently wrote a tribute to the data that's been lost.

More on this

In Remembrance of Dearly Departed Federal Datasets - from The Federation of American Scientists