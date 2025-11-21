Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Tech

Subscribe:

Nov 21, 2025

Bytes: Week in Review — Meta wins antitrust case, AI shopping isn't as smooth, and Vine makes a comeback

Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino on “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Download
Bytes: Week in Review — Meta wins antitrust case, AI shopping isn't as smooth, and Vine makes a comeback
Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Subscribe:

The holiday shopping season is here, and AI companies are pushing new chatbot retail partnerships. But, can these tools deliver on their promises to make shopping easier? Plus, the return of Vine, the beloved video app known for its ultra-short absurdist memes.

But first, Meta is not a monopoly, according to a federal judge’s ruling this week in the longstanding antitrust case against the social media giant, which claimed Meta had stifled competition by buying Instagram and WhatsApp.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, to discuss all of the above on this week’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

More on everything we talked about

Nvidia Profits Soar, Soothing Investor Jitters Over AI Boom” from The Wall Street Journal

Meta wins landmark antitrust case over Instagram, WhatsApp acquisitions” from Axios

You Won’t Be Able to Offload Your Holiday Shopping to AI Agents Anytime Soon” from Wired

Jack Dorsey funds diVine, a Vine reboot that includes Vine’s video archive” from TechCrunch

The Team

Meta antitrust case, AI shopping, and Vine's comeback