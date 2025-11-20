The difference between Grokipedia and Wikipedia

Grokipedia, the AI-powered encyclopedia launched by Elon Musk's xAI last month, promises to be an ideological alternative to Wikipedia. But the tool doesn't just have a different political flavor, argues Ryan McGrady, senior fellow at the Initiative for Digital Public Infrastructure at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

In fact, he recently wrote for Tech Policy Press that Grokipedia takes a more top-down approach to knowledge, one that harks back to less democratized eras.

More on this

“With Grokipedia, Top-Down Control of Knowledge Is New Again” from Tech Policy Press

“Wikipedia is facing attacks from the White House and Musk. Its founder isn't worried” from National Public Radio