Nov 20, 2025

The difference between Grokipedia and Wikipedia

While Wikipedia strives to be transparent about its articles' authors and the changes it makes, Grokipedia is a black box of answers generated by xAI's chatbot Grok, said Ryan McGrady.

Grokipedia, the AI-powered encyclopedia launched by Elon Musk's xAI last month, promises to be an ideological alternative to Wikipedia. But the tool doesn't just have a different political flavor, argues Ryan McGrady, senior fellow at the Initiative for Digital Public Infrastructure at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

In fact, he recently wrote for Tech Policy Press that Grokipedia takes a more top-down approach to knowledge, one that harks back to less democratized eras.

The Team