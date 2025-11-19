This school trains the workforce behind China's automated factories

China recently came out with its latest five-year plan for growth, which will guide the world’s second largest economy through 2030. In it, top Communist Party leaders have pushed to boost the country's strength in manufacturing to the next level by upgrading older factories with advanced technologies for automation.

The challenge, according to the Chinese ministry of education, is that the sector has tens of millions of open jobs because there aren't enough skilled workers in the labor force to fill them.

One robotics upskilling school is trying to bridge that gap, and Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak visited it in Nanjing city.

