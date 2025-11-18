For politicians, what makes a successful TikTok?

One thing almost everyone can agree on about Zohran Mamdani, mayor-elect of New York City: he's very good at vertical short-form video.

Love it or hate it, the format has a stylistic language all its own. So, we asked Joshua Scacco, professor of communications and director of the Center for Sustainable Democracy at the University of South Florida, to help us dissect what exactly makes a political short form video effective.

More on this

“Zohran Mamdani, the Internet’s Mayor” from Wired

“Inside the Democrats’ new media strategy to reach voters and take on Trump” from The Washington Post