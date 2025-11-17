Marketplace®

Bridging the uncanny valley of lab-grown meat

Columbia University’s Creative Machines Lab is tackling the big challenge with synthetic meat - making it taste like the real thing.

About a third of global greenhouse gas emissions come from our food systems, and livestock production is a big part of that. Experts largely agree that one of the biggest actions individuals can take to lower emissions is to eat less meat.

But that's a hard sell for a lot of consumers. Americans have actually been eating more meat in recent years, and sales of plant-based meat alternatives have dropped.

There are a lot of companies out there trying to innovate climate-friendly meat and alternatives for the future.

For our podcast "How We Survive," Marketplace's Amy Scott visits a lab at Columbia University where researchers are figuring out how to make a more convincing and enjoyable fake meat.

