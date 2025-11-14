What’s happening in Vegas?

The Latin Grammys threw a party in Las Vegas last night. But this year, the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has had a chilling effect on the Latin entertainment industry. Mountain West News Bureau reporter Yvette Fernandez joins Kimberly from Las Vegas to share her reporting, including how the city is handling a lengthy tourism slump. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
