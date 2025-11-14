Marketplace®

It’s a downbeat picture among small business owners, many of whom have been dealing with tariffs and other stressors.
A new survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that sentiment among small business owners fell to its lowest level since April. Despite that, many have continued to grow.
Community Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant co-founded by food author and former New York Times columnist Mark Bittman, serves up a fine dining experience with a twist: a pay-what-you-can business model.