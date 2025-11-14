Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

Nov 14, 2025

Does the Fed now have a "dueling mandate"?

According to one economist, the slowing job market and creeping inflation may force the Fed into uncomfortable compromises when it next sets interest rates.

Download
Does the Fed now have a "dueling mandate"?
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team