Bytes: Week in Review – Softbank sells Nvidia stake, Apple reportedly delays iPhone Air, and Wikipedia urges AI companies to pay for its data

This week we learned the Japanese investment firm Softbank sold all of its stake in the juggernaut chipmaker Nvidia. We'll get into why on today's “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, Apple is reportedly pushing back the release of its thinnest iPhone, the Air, and Wikipedia is asking AI companies, once again, to pay for scraping its data.

But first, back to that big move by Softbank and its CEO, Masayoshi Son. It cashed out its stake in Nvidia in October, the same month that the chipmaker hit a $5 trillion valuation. The $5.8 billion it netted will be redirected to OpenAI, part of a promised $30 billion to be invested in the maker of ChatGPT.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, about what all this means.

**YOUTUBE VIDEO GOES HERE**

More on everything we talked about

SoftBank Sells Its Nvidia Stake for $5.8 Billion to Fund OpenAI Bet - from The Wall Street Journal

SoftBank sells its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion - from CNBC

Apple Delays Release of Next iPhone Air Amid Weak Sales - from The Information

iPhone Air Sales Are So Bad That Apple's Delaying the Next-Generation Version - from MacRumors

Wikipedia urges AI companies to use its paid API, and stop scraping - from TechCrunch

In the AI era, Wikipedia has never been more valuable - from the Wikimedia Foundation

