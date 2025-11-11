Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Tech

Subscribe:

Nov 11, 2025

How an old technique could power the future of nuclear reactors

The nuclear technology company Kairos is using molten salt cooling, a technique originally developed in the mid-20th century, to advance the safety and reliability of small, modular nuclear reactors, according to journalist Mark Harris.

Download
How an old technique could power the future of nuclear reactors
Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Some AI companies are turning to nuclear power to meet demand for electricity. But traditional nuclear plants can take decades to bring online.

Now some tech companies are partnering with startups trying to build small, modular nuclear reactors, designed with speed in mind. One such company, Kairos, has a deal with Google to build a fleet of modular reactors. To do so, it’s relying on a technique first developed in the mid-20th century: molten-salt cooling.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with journalist Mark Harris, who wrote about Kairos for MIT Technology Review, to learn more.

More on this

2025 Climate Tech Companies to Watch: Kairos Power and its next-generation nuclear reactors - from MIT Tech Review

The Team