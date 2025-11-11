Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

Nov 11, 2025

No shutdown relief for air travel yet

Despite the deal circulating on the Hill to end the government shutdown, flights are still being canceled at U.S. airports due to air traffic controller shortages.

Download
No shutdown relief for air travel yet
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team

No shutdown relief for air travel yet