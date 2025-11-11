Marketplace®

Despite the deal circulating on the Hill to end the government shutdown, flights are still being canceled at U.S. airports due to air traffic controller shortages.
Air traffic controllers and other federal workers are still going without pay as a deal to fund the government works its way through Congress. That's meant continued massive flight disruptions that have roiled U.S. airports in the past weeks.
