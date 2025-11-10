Chocolate's high tech and climate-friendly pivot

Extreme weather caused by climate change is affecting agriculture and raising the cost of foods like coffee, olive oil and chocolate.

Cocoa prices have been hitting record highs due to extreme rainfall, drought and heat. And some experts say most of the land used for cocoa production won’t be usable in the future.

Marketplace’s Amy Scott, host of our podcast "How We Survive," explores a new way tech entrepreneurs are making chocolate so that we can keep enjoying it for years to come.

More on this

Food Tour of the Future - from “How We Survive”