Nov 10, 2025

Chocolate's high tech and climate-friendly pivot

The host of Marketplace’s “How We Survive,” Amy Scott, explores how tech entrepreneurs are designing chocolate in the laboratory as climate change continues to affect the availability and affordability of cocoa.

Steve Stearns (left) and Alan Perlstein (right) with their cultivated chocolate samples.
Steve Stearns (left) and Alan Perlstein (right) with their cultivated chocolate samples.
Amy Scott/Marketplace

Extreme weather caused by climate change is affecting agriculture and raising the cost of foods like coffee, olive oil and chocolate.

Cocoa prices have been hitting record highs due to extreme rainfall, drought and heat. And some experts say most of the land used for cocoa production won’t be usable in the future.

Marketplace’s Amy Scott, host of our podcast "How We Survive," explores a new way tech entrepreneurs are making chocolate so that we can keep enjoying it for years to come.

