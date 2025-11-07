Marketplace®

Episode 1486Nov 7, 2025

How rising energy costs factored into Virginia's elections

And, the state’s data center debate.

Democratic candidate for Virginia Governor, Abigail Spanberger speaks during an election night event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Tuesday November 04, 2025 in Richmond, VA.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

On today’s edition of Economics on Tap, we’re heading to Virginia! The state held major elections this week, and affordability was top of mind for voters. VPM News reporter Patrick Larsen joins Kimberly to debrief the election results and explain why rising energy costs were a key campaign issue—and what data centers have to do with it. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

How rising energy costs factored into Virginia's elections