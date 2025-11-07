Bytes: Week in Review - Quantifying AI's impact on job cuts, a new AI caucus, and fewer election cybersecurity resources

On today's “Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” we take a look at how federal cutbacks to cybersecurity efforts impacted this week's elections. Plus, how a group of states in the middle of the country are advocating to get in on the AI boom.

But first, Sens. Josh Hawley and Mark Warner reached across the aisle this week to introduce a bill that would require some companies to tell the government if they're replacing workers with AI. The proposed legislation is called the AI-Related Job Impacts Clarity Act.

Not only would it require some companies and the federal government to disclose AI-related layoffs, but also any upskilling or retraining they offer workers for AI. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, about these headlines and more.

