A former Philadelphia Fed president's plan to train the AI workforce of the future

Big tech companies have invested hundreds of billions in AI infrastructure, including data centers that are popping up all over the country. Constructing the facilities brings in jobs to local communities, but what happens once the construction is finished? Former Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Pat Harker says tech companies owe a longer-lasting benefit to the communities that host data centers.

Co-authoring an op-ed in Fortune magazine, Harker argues for an education tax on tech companies which would fund training programs for the AI workforce of the future. Harker was inspired by President Abraham Lincoln’s Morrill Act of 1862, which endowed public universities to train workers for a new industrial age.

Marketplace tech host Nova Safo talked with Pat Harker about his proposal for a “digital AI land grant act.”