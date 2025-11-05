Silicon Valley's tech bro culture is changing

Rya Jetha, tech culture reporter at The San Francisco Standard, spends a lot of time thinking about the industry’s internal dynamics.

She and her colleague interviewed nearly two dozen male startup founders — predominantly in their 20s — to build a new profile of the so-called Tech Bro.

Gone: the computer programmers, self-proclaimed nerds of an era mostly focused on software development. Jetha says the new tech bro is of the “hard tech” era, with emphasis on the charisma needed to raise huge sums of money for expensive hardware innovations and AI technologies.

