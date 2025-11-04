Marketplace®

Plus, small businesses tell us how they’re feeling about the tariffs.
A group of prominent economists filed an amicus brief for the tariff case SCOTUS will evaluate this week. Within it, there's an econ 101 lesson. Kai Ryssdal explains.
Blake Emerson of UCLA Law breaks down the legal arguments and economic stakes as the Court hears arguments about Trump’s tariffs.
The process could take months.
There’s a whole list of alternative tariffs the administration could deploy— but they might require investigations, include time limits on them, or need Congressional authorization.
Johanna Dominguez from Put a Plant on It in Buffalo, New York, shares what she's seeing when it comes to tariffs.