Several major firms announced tens of thousands of job layoffs this week, and some reports are putting the blame on AI.
Plus, startup Character.AI says it will ban minors from interacting with its chatbots.
Also, Nvidia became the first $5 trillion company. We'll look at what that means.
Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with regular contributor Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, about all these topics on this week’s Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.
