Several major firms announced tens of thousands of job layoffs this week, and some reports are putting the blame on AI.

Plus, startup Character.AI says it will ban minors from interacting with its chatbots.

Also, Nvidia became the first $5 trillion company. We'll look at what that means.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with regular contributor Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, about all these topics on this week’s Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

More on everything we talked about

Tens of Thousands of White-Collar Jobs Are Disappearing as AI Starts to Bite - from The Wall Street Journal

Behind the Curtain: How an AI job apocalypse unfolds - from Axios

Character.AI to Bar Children Under 18 From Using Its Chatbots - from The New York Times

Senators announce bill that would ban AI chatbot companions for minors - from CNBC

AI chipmaker Nvidia is the first $5 trillion company - from The Associated Press

Powell says that, unlike the dotcom boom, AI spending isn’t a bubble: ‘I won’t go into particular names, but they actually have earnings’ - from Fortune