Oct 28, 2025

Trust and empathy should be baked into tech from the start, says Wikipedia co-founder

Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia, writes about that and more in his new book "The Seven Rules of Trust: A Blueprint for Building Things That Last."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SXSW London

In his new book, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales writes ”in the early years of the internet, we were right to be bullish about people and the technology. Our capacity for social connection, community and cooperation can deliver amazing things. But the very same human nature can deliver atrocities.”

Wales’s said he wrote the book to help combat a crisis of trust in society that is leading to the rise of authoritarianism. Marketplace’s Nova Safo asked him about the main lessons he learned from building Wikipedia into a highly-relied-upon source of information.

