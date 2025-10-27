Sites marketed as tools for catching infidelity can also be misused by stalkers

There are a lot of trending videos of people using face recognition tools to find cheating partners on dating apps. On TikTok, for example, videos have gone viral about people explaining how to use the tools like Cheater Buster, plus other staged videos of supposed partners catching their significant other on Tinder.

Joseph Cox, tech reporter at 404 Media, looked into the sudden rise of these services and the risks they pose to privacy.

